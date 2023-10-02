Cooking with Cash Wa
FCC and FEMA to conduct nationwide emergency alert test(KFYR-TV)
By Justin Gick
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - FEMA and the FCC plan to test an emergency alert system nationwide on Wednesday.

The nationwide test will consist of two portions: one directed toward all consumer cell phones and the other going to radios and televisions.

The FCC and FEMA say the purpose of the test is to ensure that the systems continue to be an effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly on the national level.

The cell phone test will begin at 1:20 p.m. central time and last for approximately 30 minutes.

The TV and radio test is expected to last for approximately one minute. Emergency messages will appear on both platforms indicating it is a test.

