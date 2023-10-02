Cooking with Cash Wa
30 years later, a Fargo missing person case remains active

Kevin Mahoney was last seen on Oct. 2, 1993
Kevin Mahoney was last seen on Oct. 2, 1993 (KVLY)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say as we near the 30th year of when Kevin Mahoney was reported missing by his family in 1993, the case remains active. Investigators say they continue to follow-up on new leads and stay connected with Kevin’s family regarding any developments in the case.

Police ask, if you have any information in Kevin’s disappearance, to come forward. You can call Fargo Police at 701-241-1405.

Previous reporting can be read here.

