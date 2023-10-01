Cooking with Cash Wa
Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting

(MGN)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT
ROOSEVELT, Minn. (Valley News Live) - In the early hours of September 25, 2023, at approximately 3:33 AM, local authorities responded to a distress call at a residence in rural Roosevelt, Minnesota.

The report indicated that two individuals had sustained injuries resulting from a gunshot.

Upon arrival at the scene, first responders discovered a seventeen-year-old male who was pronounced dead at the scene, As well as a fifteen-year-old female who was found injured from the same gunshot incident.

The Roseau County Sheriff has reassured the public that there is currently no perceived danger to the community. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, led by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Roseau County Sheriff’s Office.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available.

