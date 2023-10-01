Cooking with Cash Wa
Minnesota’s fall turkey hunting season kicks off

(Matt Poole / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via The Virginia Mercury)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota’s fall turkey hunting season kicked off September 30, and runs until October 29.

Hunters are allowed to harvest one turkey, regardless of gender, using crossbows, firearms or archery gear.

Licenses are obtainable online, by phone, or in-person at DNR license vendors.

For additional details, visit the DNR website.

