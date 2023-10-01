Cooking with Cash Wa
Bismarck police to begin wearing body worn cameras starting Monday

(KFYR)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bismarck Police Department is set to implement the use of body cameras for its officers, commencing on Monday.

The City Commission gave its approval for body camera funding within the 2023 budget cycle.

Over the course of the year, the department has worked to secure the necessary equipment and formulate policies governing the use of these cameras.

In addition to body cameras, the department will also be introducing new in-car and interview room cameras as part of its enhanced surveillance measures.

