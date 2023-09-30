Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

UND’s first-ever Forensic Science Bootcamp

UND Forensic Science students
UND Forensic Science students(Lavinia Iancu/Director of UND Forensic Science)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At least two dozen students will comb the woods for clues this weekend in the University of North Dakota’s first-ever Forensic Science Bootcamp at Turtle River State Park.

Here, department heads have organized a mock crime scene, where junior and senior students will take on real-life roles of forensic investigators.

Special Agent Derek Madsen of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation will assist in this three-day training. Professors say they are going to cover everything from fingerprint analysis, to ballistics, crime scene reconstruction and all sorts of other techniques. They are expected to conduct both daylight and nighttime exercises.

Students will be assigned a designated role and team, where they will be sorting evidence and conducting several forensic tests, advised by their professors and directors.

This program was offered free of charge thanks to a generous $2,500 gift from the college’s Arts & Sciences Advisory Board. Normally, this type of professional training could cost an individual well over $1,000.

UND Forensic Science Director, Lavinia Iancu says, “The plan is to be really true, so we are going to put them in a real-case scenario, minus the actual crime. And teamwork is going to be more important than ever.”

After completed, students will earn a joint certificate from both UND and the North Dakota BCI.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar Ernesto Luna
Man arrested following alleged gang rape of young girls in Bemidji
ARRESTED
Murder suspect arrested near Mapleton
Popular restaurant in Moorhead moves location to West Fargo
A man was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after getting pinned under a crane in Wilkin County.
Man airlifted to hospital after being pinned under crane
The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Highway 32
One dies after crash in Norman County

Latest News

Lightning strike might have caused fire
‘It’s pretty much all gone:’ rural Argusville home destroyed in fire
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News September 29 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Sports September 29
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Weather September 29