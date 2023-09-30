UND’s first-ever Forensic Science Bootcamp

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At least two dozen students will comb the woods for clues this weekend in the University of North Dakota’s first-ever Forensic Science Bootcamp at Turtle River State Park.

Here, department heads have organized a mock crime scene, where junior and senior students will take on real-life roles of forensic investigators.

Special Agent Derek Madsen of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation will assist in this three-day training. Professors say they are going to cover everything from fingerprint analysis, to ballistics, crime scene reconstruction and all sorts of other techniques. They are expected to conduct both daylight and nighttime exercises.

Students will be assigned a designated role and team, where they will be sorting evidence and conducting several forensic tests, advised by their professors and directors.

This program was offered free of charge thanks to a generous $2,500 gift from the college’s Arts & Sciences Advisory Board. Normally, this type of professional training could cost an individual well over $1,000.

UND Forensic Science Director, Lavinia Iancu says, “The plan is to be really true, so we are going to put them in a real-case scenario, minus the actual crime. And teamwork is going to be more important than ever.”

After completed, students will earn a joint certificate from both UND and the North Dakota BCI.

