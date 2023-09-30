Minnesota State Patrol investigating Beltrami County crash

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State Patrol are investigating a traffic collision on highway 72 north of Kelliher in Beltrami County

A Nissan versa was traveling northbound on highway 71 when a Chevrolet 1500, pulling a trailer, was stopped on northbound highway 71 to change a tire. The Versa then collided with the Chevrolet.

Several individuals sustained injuries and were transported to Bemidji Sanford medical center for medical treatment.

Multiple outside agencies responded to the scene, including the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Bemidji Ambulance, Black Duck First Responders, and Black Duck Ambulance.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.