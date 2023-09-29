VNL Investigates: Situation of dogs found inside of vehicle in south Fargo is legal

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live has received over a dozen Facebook messages regarding two dogs that have apparently been left inside of a vehicle parked outside of a Fargo apartment complex, for an extended period of time. Video clips sent to Valley News Live show two dogs inside of the vehicle, with the windows cracked and with blankets and a bowl of water in the back of the car.

One person, who wants to remain anonymous, but who lives in the apartment complex says, “these dogs stay in this car all day, every day. They get let out once or twice to use the bathroom for 5 minutes and then are thrown back into the vehicle.” Another person writes, “it has been 80+ degrees and over 100 in the vehicle itself. What is so hard about taking the dogs to a shelter and being done with it?”

Katie Ettish, Deputy Chief Communications Officer with The City of Fargo says Fargo Police have received six calls related to this situation. Ettish adds that FPD has proactively checked in on the dogs and has spoken with the owners. Ettish adds, in all of the visits, police noted no signs of distress or neglect.

Chris Helmick, Neighborhood Services Captain submitted this statement: “The FPD appreciates the concern shown by the public; however, it is not illegal to have animals in a vehicle for an extended amount of time as long as there are no signs of distress, abuse or neglect. Our Community Service Officers and police officers are very passionate about guarding the safety of animals, but in this situation, they have not found any concerns related to the well-being of the dogs.”

The owners of the dogs, who will not be named in this story, tell Fargo Police that this is a temporary situation.

