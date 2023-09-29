Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Traffic impacts for NDSU Homecoming Parade on Friday night

(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 29, residents and visitors to north Fargo should expect road closures in preparation for the North Dakota State University Homecoming Parade.

University Drive and 12th Avenue North will be blocked off to all traffic starting at 4:30 p.m. and will remain closed until the completion of the parade. The parade is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

The NDSU Homecoming Parade returns to NDSU’s main campus for the first time in 11 years. The parade will start on the corner of University Drive and 17th Avenue North, traveling south on University Drive, taking a right onto 12th Avenue North to end in T-Lot.

Also happening on Friday is the Bison Bash. People can enjoy inflatable games, a DJ, food vendors and activities from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Churchill Field.

On Saturday, NDSU football will compete against the University of South Dakota at 1:00 p.m. and volleyball will take on Omaha at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar Ernesto Luna
Man arrested following alleged gang rape of young girls in Bemidji
ARRESTED
Murder suspect arrested near Mapleton
Popular restaurant in Moorhead moves location to West Fargo
A man was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after getting pinned under a crane in Wilkin County.
Man airlifted to hospital after being pinned under crane
The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Highway 32
One dies after crash in Norman County

Latest News

Valley News Live at 4pm
Three Grand Forks County inmates charged, accused of taking part in riot
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM News September 29 - Part 2
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM News September 29 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM Weather – September 29