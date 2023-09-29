Traffic impacts for NDSU Homecoming Parade on Friday night

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 29, residents and visitors to north Fargo should expect road closures in preparation for the North Dakota State University Homecoming Parade.

University Drive and 12th Avenue North will be blocked off to all traffic starting at 4:30 p.m. and will remain closed until the completion of the parade. The parade is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

The NDSU Homecoming Parade returns to NDSU’s main campus for the first time in 11 years. The parade will start on the corner of University Drive and 17th Avenue North, traveling south on University Drive, taking a right onto 12th Avenue North to end in T-Lot.

Also happening on Friday is the Bison Bash. People can enjoy inflatable games, a DJ, food vendors and activities from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Churchill Field.

On Saturday, NDSU football will compete against the University of South Dakota at 1:00 p.m. and volleyball will take on Omaha at 6:00 p.m.

