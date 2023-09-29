Three Grand Forks County inmates charged, accused of taking part in riot

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three inmates in the Grand Forks County Correctional Center are now charged for what officials are calling a riot in the jail last week.

Cameron Michael Lafriniere is charged with simple assault on a peace or correctional officer and physical obstruction of a government function. Alexander Clifford Hasse and James John Mayerhofer are each charged with one misdemeanor count of engaging in a riot.

According to court documents, deputies from the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Grand Forks Police Department were called to the jail on September 20 for approximately 16 inmates rioting and refusing to lock down in pod #3A.

Inmates barricaded the pod doors by tying the door handles to tables, locking them from the inside. Court documents also say the inmates armed themselves with makeshift weapons like mop and broom handles, were breaking cell windows, and began to flood their cells.

When one officer was trying to secure Lafriniere, they say he turned around and kneed the officer in the groin.

Jail administrator Bret Burkholder tells Valley News Live one “less than lethal” bean bag round was fired during the riot. One inmate was taken to Altru to be checked over and then returned to the jail.

Inmates recently raised concerns over the quality of the food being served, citing spoiled milk and insufficient portions as pressing issues.

Previous Coverage
Bean bag round fired after Grand Forks inmates refused to go into lockdown
Grand Forks Correctional Facility inmates speak on food issues

