Strong Storms Rumble Through the Valley This Morning

TODAY: While the severe risk is low on Friday, we can’t rule out one or two severe storms with thunderstorms that develop through the morning and afternoon. A Marginal (Level 1) Risk is in place for SE ND and parts of northern MN. Storms should move on by late afternoon. The main risk if storms become severe will be quarter size hail and gusts to 60 mph. Some places into west-central MN have the best chance for 0.5″ to 1″ of rain.

THIS WEEKEND: Warming up back into the 80-degree range! We have yet another chance of some scattered showers as we head into the weekend.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Starting the new week, and the first week of October, temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80. We are looking at the return of some showers and perhaps some thunder late Monday and on Tuesday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Looking beyond the first couple days of October, temperatures drop back down close to average and even below average. Many days through next week look to only warm into the 60s. There a couple chances for precipitation but nothing too organized at this point

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.