Storms drop large hail in Barnesville, MN

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - People across the area woke up to lightning, loud rumbles of thunder and large hail in some parts of the valley.

Several viewers from the Barnesville, Minnesota, area shared photos of hail nearly the size of golf balls. No word yet on whether anyone is reporting damage from the large hailstones.

Power outages are also being reported in parts of Cass County, Richland County and Wilkin County.

The Valley News Live First Alert StormTeam forecast strong to severe thunderstorms to push through Friday morning. The main risk with the storms were hail and gusts to 60 miles per hour. Some places into west-central Minnesota have the best chance for 0.5″ to 1″ of rain. The storms should move on by late afternoon.

If you have photos you’d like to share, you can upload them on our website or on the free VNL News App.

