State to help keep Theodore Roosevelt National Park open if government shuts down

Fall colors sweep across North Dakota in Theodore Roosevelt National Park where leaf peeping is...
Fall colors sweep across North Dakota in Theodore Roosevelt National Park where leaf peeping is easy with thousands of miles of trails to explore breathtaking scenery. Credit: North Dakota Tourism(PRNewswire)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Doug Burgum says North Dakota Parks and Recreation has reached a tentative agreement with the National Park Service (NPS) to help keep Theodore Roosevelt National Park fully open in the event of a federal government shutdown, which could begin October 1.

Pending NPS approval, Parks and Recreation would provide up to $100,000 to support full park operations for approximately three weeks, including keeping visitor centers and comfort stations open. A prolonged government shutdown would require additional discussions to determine if state involvement would continue.

“As North Dakota’s only national park, Theodore Roosevelt National Park is a top tourism destination, and fall is a prime season for outdoor activities in North Dakota,” Burgum said. “We’ll continue working with the National Park Service and other state and federal agencies to minimize impacts of a potential federal government shutdown.”

The Governor’s Office and Office of Management and Budget are reviewing all agencies to determine how to minimize the impacts of a government shutdown on North Dakota citizens.

