Popular restaurant in Moorhead moves location to West Fargo

Thai Orchid will hold its grand re-opening Monday Oct. 2, 2023 in West Fargo.
(Valley News Live)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A popular Moorhead restaurant is moving to West Fargo.

After serving customers from Moorhead’s Center Mall for more than a decade, Thai Orchid will hold its grand re-opening Monday Oct. 2, 2023 in West Fargo.

The new location is at 110 Main Ave. E. Thai Orchid will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30-8:30 p.m. six days a week, closed on Wednesdays. The restaurant also works with the DoorDash and Grubhub.

Thai Orchid is one of several businesses that’ve closed or moved to make way for the redevelopment of Moorhead Center Mall. Valley News Live has reported in the past, several businesses took a hit as drivers delt with construction on Center Ave.

In August of last year, officials said they’d be turning the mall, other buildings and surrounding parking lots into apartments, townhomes, shops, restaurants and parking.

