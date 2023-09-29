Cooking with Cash Wa
North Dakota’s Tigirlily Gold sings the National Anthem at Packers Game

Tigirlily Gold sang the national anthem at Lambeau Field Thursday
Tigirlily Gold sang the national anthem at Lambeau Field Thursday(Photo courtesy: Jared Olson)
By Heather Brumbaugh
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s own “Tigirlily Gold” sang the National Anthem at Lambeau Field in Green Bay!

The Hazen natives were asked to sing at the Packers game on Thursday night.

It was their first NFL game performance. They’ve done the National Anthem at NDSU football and UND hockey games before, but this was a much bigger stage for them.

Tigirlily Gold

