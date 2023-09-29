Cooking with Cash Wa
Multiple counties across ND and MN without power after morning storms

Power outage
Power outage(Pixabay)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STATEWIDE (Valley News Live) - Multiple counties across Minnesota and North Dakota are without power this morning after storms rolled through the region.

According to poweroutage.us Cass county Elelectric Cooperative currently has 7 outages and Otter Tail Power Company is currently experiencing 643 outages in Cass County. Otter Tail Power is also reporting 149 outages in Richland County at this time.

According to powerotage.us 69 Otter Tail Power customers in Wilkin County in Minnesota are currently without power.

A full list of outages can be found on poweroutage.us

