Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, who died Thursday at age 90.

The governor’s directive is pursuant to 4 U.S. Code § 7(m), which states that flags shall be flown at half-staff following the death of a member of Congress. President Joe Biden has directed flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.

Also, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in the State of Minnesota effective immediately until sunset on the day of interment to honor the life and legacy of Senator Dianne Feinstein.

“Senator Dianne Feinstein was a trailblazer who spent her career fighting for gun safety, environmental protections, and reproductive freedom,” said Governor Walz. “Throughout her long career of public service, she worked across the aisle to enact change and improve the lives of Americans. We will continue to honor her life and legacy.”

“Senator Dianne Feinstein cleared a path for so many of us,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Her legacy will live on in the people she inspired and the policies she passed that will improve the lives of countless Americans for generations to come. I have tremendous gratitude for her service.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

