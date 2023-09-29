Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein

(KVLY)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, who died Thursday at age 90.

The governor’s directive is pursuant to 4 U.S. Code § 7(m), which states that flags shall be flown at half-staff following the death of a member of Congress. President Joe Biden has directed flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.

Also, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in the State of Minnesota effective immediately until sunset on the day of interment to honor the life and legacy of Senator Dianne Feinstein.

“Senator Dianne Feinstein was a trailblazer who spent her career fighting for gun safety, environmental protections, and reproductive freedom,” said Governor Walz. “Throughout her long career of public service, she worked across the aisle to enact change and improve the lives of Americans. We will continue to honor her life and legacy.”

“Senator Dianne Feinstein cleared a path for so many of us,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Her legacy will live on in the people she inspired and the policies she passed that will improve the lives of countless Americans for generations to come. I have tremendous gratitude for her service.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oscar Ernesto Luna
Man arrested following alleged gang rape of young girls in Bemidji
ARRESTED
Murder suspect arrested near Mapleton
A man was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after getting pinned under a crane in Wilkin County.
Man airlifted to hospital after being pinned under crane
The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Highway 32
One dies after crash in Norman County
Popular restaurant in Moorhead moves location to West Fargo

Latest News

Dogs found inside vehicle
VNL Investigates: Situation of dogs found inside of vehicle in south Fargo is legal
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Mr. Food – Pull Apart Cheese Bread - September 29
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News September 29 - Part 2
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News September 29 - Part 1