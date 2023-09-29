Cooking with Cash Wa
Cass County alcohol compliance check results

(WOWT)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Alcohol compliance checks were performed across Cass County businesses on September 14. According to the City of Fargo, 8 out of 12 businesses passed, resulting in a 67% compliance rate.

Several times a year, Fargo Cass Public Health partners with local law enforcement agencies to carry out compliance checks in Fargo, West Fargo, and Cass County. The goal is to ensure alcohol retailers are not selling to any minors.

The Cass County businesses that failed are listed below:

  • Old 10 Saloon – 407 Main Street, Buffalo – Second fail in one year
  • Club 94 – 15568 37th Street Southeast, Casselton – First fail in one year
  • Harwood Grill & Saloon – 217 Chapin Drive, Harwood – First fail in one year
  • Happy Trails – 301 County Hwy 81, Argusville – First fail in one year

Cass County says an alcohol compliance failure is considered an infraction, the penalty is then imposed by the court, and the entity who signs their liquor license is notified.

Licensed alcohol retailers are encouraged to periodically review city ordinances and state laws related to the sale of alcohol, and include this information for proper training for new employees.

