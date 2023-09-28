Cooking with Cash Wa
Water main break closes a portion of Elm Street in Fargo

By Zoë Jones
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A water main break has closed a portion of Elm Street to traffic Wednesday evening.

According to officials, the water main break occurred in the area of Elm Street and 12th Avenue North. It happened around 7:30 p.m.

City of Fargo crews have set up warning cones and are currently on scene working to address the issue.

12th Avenue North remains open to traffic. Elm Street is closed to traffic but only at the site of the water main break. Elm Street is otherwise open to traffic.

Valley News Live will bring updates as details become available.

