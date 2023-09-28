Cooking with Cash Wa
Stay in Your Lane campaign aims to prevent motor vehicle crashes

A new report shows that lane departure continues to be a leading cause of fatal crashes in North Dakota.(Source: MGN)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new report shows that lane departure continues to be a leading cause of fatal crashes in North Dakota.

Now, there’s a new campaign out to try to help eliminate road fatalities. It’s called “Stay in Your Lane.”

More than half (53%) of fatal crashes in North Dakota in 2022 were lane departure-related.

Vision Zero is a program that reminds drivers to stay in their lane to reduce vehicle crashes and fatalities.

Single-vehicle lane departure is the most common type of crash resulting in serious injuries in rural areas in North Dakota.

A lane departure crash occurs after a vehicle crosses an edge line, a centerline or otherwise leaves the traveled way.

Enhanced safety features proven to reduce these types of crashes continue to be implemented on roads across the state.

These features include curved warning signs, cable median barriers and edge and center-line rumble strips.

Even though lane departure continues to be a leading cause of fatal crashes in North Dakota, a report came out earlier this year North Dakota has seen a steady decrease in motor vehicle fatalities over the past 10 years. The 2022 fatality total is the lowest fatality count since 2002

That being said, another report from the North Dakota Department of Transportation indicates 42 people died in motor vehicle crashes from January 1 through June 30. Last year at this same time, 38 deaths were reported.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

