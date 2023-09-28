Cooking with Cash Wa
Police say people have been killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Rotterdam

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — People have been killed in two shootings Thursday at a university hospital and a home in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, police said, but they did not immediately announce the number of victims.

Rotterdam police said on X, formerly Twitter, that they were informing next of kin before releasing any more details. A suspect had been arrested after the shootings at the Erasmus Medical Center and a nearby apartment.

Fire also broke out at both locations, local authorities said.

Earlier Thursday, police had said that a man wearing military clothing and carrying a handgun had opened fire in a classroom at the university hospital. They also reported a shooting at a home nearby.

Police said they had arrested a 32-year-old man on the hospital’s helipad and were investigating his possible involvement in both shootings.

There have been scores of small explosions and at homes and businesses across Rotterdam this year, blamed on rival drug gangs.

