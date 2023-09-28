Patient steals car from Bemidji ER, rolls vehicle during police chase

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is back in the hospital, after police say he stole a vehicle parked outside of the emergency room at the Bemidji Sanford Medical Center.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 28. Police say a red smart car had been taken from the emergency department entrance on the west side of the building.

Officers located the smart car on 30th Street NW near the north side of Walmart, but when they tried to pull it over, the driver took off going east on U.S. Highway 2. Tire deflation devices were used on the car, but police say the vehicle continued to drive.

Eventually, the car hit the cable barriers in the median and rolled on Highway 2 near Jefferson Avenue SW.

Bemidji Police identified the driver as a 55-year-old man from Deer River, Minnesota, who was a patient at the Sanford Hospital. The man was taken by EMS back to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

