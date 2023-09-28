Cooking with Cash Wa
One dies after crash in Norman County

The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Highway 32
The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Highway 32(MGN)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A driver died after a crash yesterday afternoon in Norman County.

The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. after a semi truck and an SUV collided near mile marker 58 on Highway 32 in Norman County. The SUV was traveling westbound on 330th Avenue and the semi truck was traveling northbound on Highway 32 when the vehicles collided.

The driver of the SUV, a 61-year-old woman from Michigan, died as a result of the crash. The driver of the semi truck, a 75-year-old Crookston man, was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation and more information will be released at a later time.

