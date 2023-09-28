Murder suspect arrested near Mapleton

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Alix Larsen
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrols says one of their troopers arrested an out-of-state murder suspect near Mapleton, ND.

Officials say, it happened on Sept. 26 at around 1:24 pm. A trooper pulled a car over for an equipment violation. The man in the car, 20-year-old Joseph Morrison of Auburn, WA, had an active warrant for 1st Degree Murder out of Des Moines, WA. The woman, 20-year-old Ajannae Sancartier of Kent, WA, was seen switching seats with Morrison after the car was stopped.

NDHP says, during a search of the car, a 9 mm Glock handgun was found, disassembled, and hidden. Officials say the slide of the gun was modified in a way that could make it a fully automatic weapon.

Sancartier was arrested and charged with possession of a machine gun and false information to law enforcement. Morrison was arrested for his warrant, as well as charged with possession of a machine gun. The pair are at the Cass County Jail.

