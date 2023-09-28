Man arrested following alleged gang rape of young girls in Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing charges following the alleged gang rape of young girls in Bemidji over the weekend, according to court documents.

Oscar Ernesto Luna, 22, is in the Beltrami County Jail on Criminal Sexual Conduct charges. If convicted of the crime, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

Court documents say Bemidji Police were called to the Sanford Bemidji Emergency Department around 2:15 a.m. Saturday Sept. 23, 2023 due to a report of sexual assault of a minor.

Documents say the victim was an 11-year-old girl who told investigators she had been sexually assaulted at a Bemidji home. The victim told investigators she was with a woman, who was drunk and wanted to go to a party.

The victim said they got into a man’s car, they put a bag over her head and drove to 813 Minnesota Ave. NW in Bemidji, according to court documents.

Court records say at the home, the woman forced the 11-year-old to drink alcohol. They say the victim was then tied up in a room, with two other young girls tied up on either side of her.

The victim says there were four men present, who took turns raping the girls, according to court records.

Documents say later, one of the girls helped until the victim, allowing her to escape. Officers were able to identify the suspect as Luna, who lives at 813 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Later that week, law enforcement stopped a vehicle traveling to another home at 1821 America Court NW in Bemidji. Documents identified that driver as Conrrado Hernandez, who lived at the home with other men.

A search warrant there turned up evidence of sexual assault, according to court documents.

Luna denied sexually assaulting the victim. His criminal history shows active warrants for his arrest. His first court appearance was Thurs. Sept. 28, 2023 in Beltrami County District Court.

Valley News Live reached out to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), after witnesses say they were spotted at the house.

BCA officials directed Valley News Live to Bemidji Police who have not responded to requests for information, including if they are looking to charge others in the case or if the other victims have been identified.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.