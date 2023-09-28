Cooking with Cash Wa
Man airlifted to hospital after being pinned under crane

A man was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after getting pinned under a crane in Wilkin County.
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after getting pinned under a crane in Wilkin County.

The call came in at around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday of a man trapped underneath a crane at Woodcrest Drive and River Bend Trail. Officers on scene found 58-year-old James Jawaski of Breckenridge in the cab of a 4-wheeled crane that was tipped on it’s left side.

Both of Jawaski’s legs were pinned under the cab of the crane. Breckenridge Public Utilities used a front-end loader to safely lift the cab off of his legs and remove him from the crane cab.

Jawaski was taken by ambulance to CHI Saint Francis hospital in Breckenridge before being Life Flight airlifted to Fargo Sanford. He sustained serious but non-life threatening injures to both legs.

