Hunters be on the lookout for blue-green algae

Blue-Green Algae
Blue-Green Algae(MGN)
By Reggie Yarsky
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s waterfowl and upland bird hunting season.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is advising hunters to keep their eyes peeled for blue-green algae.

Blue-green algae is dangerous for both people and dogs.

The NDDEQ says neither you nor your dog should drink from or swim in water where blue-green algae could be present.

They also advise hunters to carry plenty of fresh water and report any bodies of water they come across that may be contaminated.

You can report bodies of water on their website or by calling 701–328–5210.

