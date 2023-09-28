Fort Ransom man jailed on more than 40 child porn charges

FORT RANSOM, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man from Fort Ransom, North Dakota, is in the Barnes County Jail facing more than three-dozen felony charges.

According to North Dakota court records, Alexander Lorentz Carlson is charged with 42 counts of possession of certain materials prohibited, also known as child pornography.

On August 15, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was notified by Media Lab/Kik that a user had uploaded files of suspected child pornography. Subscriber data provided by Kik shows that the account was created on May 3, 2023 and was deactivated by Kik on July 27, 2023.

The IP address was registered to Alexander Carlson and traced back to a residence within Fort Ransom State Park. Court documents note that Carlson is a licensed peace officer employed as a Park Ranger at Fort Ransom State Park.

Carlson is accused of having photos and videos of child pornography depicting children as young as 4-6 years old involved in sex acts. Investigators found more than 100 files, including 68 videos and 42 images. According to court documents, investigators determined that 3 of the images are believed to be Alexander Carlson, based off of unique tattoos.

Carlson was arrested and appeared in Ransom County Court on September 28. Bond was set at $50,000 and he may be released by posting $5,000.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.