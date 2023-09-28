Exclusive: Gov. Doug Burgum interview after 2nd debate

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (Valley News Live) - Following a night of sometime tense exchanges between candidates, Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota is giving his thoughts on the performance.

After leaving the debate stage in Simi Valley, CA for the GOP presidential primary race, Gov. Burgum spoke to Valley News Live’s partner station, KFYR, about his performance.

You can watch the interview here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.