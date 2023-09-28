Cooking with Cash Wa
Breezy Thursday with a Shower or Two North

Unsettled Weather & Warmth Returns Once Again for the Weekend
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Lisa Green
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Increasing wind and some possibility for isolated to scattered rain, especially late in the evening north Thursday & into Friday morning. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s both days with lows in the mid 50s. While the severe risk is quite low on Friday, we can’t rule out stronger storms with storms that develop through the morning and afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND: Warming up back into the 80-degree range! We have yet another chance of some scattered showers as we head into the weekend.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Starting the new week, and the first week of October, temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80. We are looking at the return of some showers and perhaps some thunder late Monday and on Tuesday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Looking beyond the first couple days of October, temperatures drop back down close to average and even below average. Many days through next week look to only warm into the 60s. There a couple chances for precipitation but nothing too organized at this point

