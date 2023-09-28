FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

September 27 was the 3rd annual “Battle of the Badges” blood drive hosted by the Red Cross of Fargo.

The Fargo Fire Department and Police Department faced off during the blood drive as people could vote for their favorite first responder team after their donation.

This year will be a tie-breaker, as of right now, each team has one win under their badge.

The lead of donor recruitment at the Red Cross, Brenda Coyer, says, “It’s neither, who wins or doesn’t win, it’s, ‘let’s get everybody together and donate some blood and help us get the blood supply to a stable condition again’.”

While the friendly competition is a fun way to promote blood donation, the Red Cross says consistent blood drives are critical for maintaining the blood supply.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.