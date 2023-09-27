Valley News Live welcomes Chief Meteorologist to the team

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is pleased to announce the addition of Chief Meteorologist Russ Thomas to the First Alert StormTeam.

Russ has nearly 20 years of experience, 10 of which he served as a Chief Meteorologist at KPAX in Missoula, MT. Russ has led a team in developing and producing forecasts that are most impactful to the region. Russ has a passion for keeping the surrounding communities safe and is eager to live up to the First Alert brand.

“Hello, Fargo! I am thrilled to join the Valley News Live family as Chief Meteorologist” Russ says. “I am originally from Marietta, GA. I spent nearly 3 years as a meteorologist in Shreveport, LA upon receiving my Meteorology degree from Florida State University. I look forward to experiencing all that is the Fargo/Moorhead area, including the wonderful people that make this community a uniquely special place!” Russ added.

You will see Russ on-air on Valley News Live @ 5, 6 and 10 in mid-October.

