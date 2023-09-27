Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Valley News Live welcomes Chief Meteorologist to the team

Russ Thomas
Russ Thomas(Valley News Live)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is pleased to announce the addition of Chief Meteorologist Russ Thomas to the First Alert StormTeam.

Russ has nearly 20 years of experience, 10 of which he served as a Chief Meteorologist at KPAX in Missoula, MT. Russ has led a team in developing and producing forecasts that are most impactful to the region. Russ has a passion for keeping the surrounding communities safe and is eager to live up to the First Alert brand.

“Hello, Fargo! I am thrilled to join the Valley News Live family as Chief Meteorologist” Russ says. “I am originally from Marietta, GA. I spent nearly 3 years as a meteorologist in Shreveport, LA upon receiving my Meteorology degree from Florida State University. I look forward to experiencing all that is the Fargo/Moorhead area, including the wonderful people that make this community a uniquely special place!” Russ added.

You will see Russ on-air on Valley News Live @ 5, 6 and 10 in mid-October.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington Commanders logo
North Dakota group files federal lawsuit against Washington Commanders
Grain Bins
MN man loses both legs in farm accident
Man arrested for vandalizing Fargo businesses
Man arrested after vandalizing multiple Fargo businesses
Ambulance graphic
Two people hurt in west-central MN interstate crash
Joslynn Rose on "The Voice"
Minnesota teen claims her spot on NBC’s The Voice

Latest News

FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
US soldier who crossed into North Korea 2 months ago is in American custody, US officials say
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today 6am Part 1 - September 27
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today Weather - September 27
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - September 27