Valley City man charged with several counts of possessing child porn

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Valley City man has been arrested and is facing several charges related to possessing child pornography.

Andre Deangelo Wallace, 33, is charged in Barnes County Court with 8 counts of possession of certain materials prohibited, also known as child porn, and 1 count of promoting a sexual performance by a minor.

While conducting an investigation of file sharing of suspected child pornography on a peer-to-peer network, a special agent discovered more than 10,000 files from an IP address that was traced back to Wallace’s Valley City apartment.

A search warrant was executed on Monday, September 25, and authorities discovered a cell phone with an application on it that was actively downloading files with names and terms commonly associated with child pornography. Investigators also located a desktop computer and hard drive with files containing videos of child pornography.

According to court documents, children appearing in the videos were as young as 5-7 years old. Some of the videos were as short as 6 seconds, while others are more than an hour in length.

Wallace appeared in Barnes County Court on September 27 where bail was set at $25,000 cash.

According to North Dakota court records, Wallace was found guilty on several charges of child pornography in Barnes County in 2018 and Stutsman County in 2019.

