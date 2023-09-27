Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Valley City man charged with several counts of possessing child porn

Andre Deangelo Wallace, 33, Valley City, ND
Andre Deangelo Wallace, 33, Valley City, ND(Barnes County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Valley City man has been arrested and is facing several charges related to possessing child pornography.

Andre Deangelo Wallace, 33, is charged in Barnes County Court with 8 counts of possession of certain materials prohibited, also known as child porn, and 1 count of promoting a sexual performance by a minor.

While conducting an investigation of file sharing of suspected child pornography on a peer-to-peer network, a special agent discovered more than 10,000 files from an IP address that was traced back to Wallace’s Valley City apartment.

A search warrant was executed on Monday, September 25, and authorities discovered a cell phone with an application on it that was actively downloading files with names and terms commonly associated with child pornography. Investigators also located a desktop computer and hard drive with files containing videos of child pornography.

According to court documents, children appearing in the videos were as young as 5-7 years old. Some of the videos were as short as 6 seconds, while others are more than an hour in length.

Wallace appeared in Barnes County Court on September 27 where bail was set at $25,000 cash.

According to North Dakota court records, Wallace was found guilty on several charges of child pornography in Barnes County in 2018 and Stutsman County in 2019.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington Commanders logo
North Dakota group files federal lawsuit against Washington Commanders
Grain Bins
MN man loses both legs in farm accident
Man arrested for vandalizing Fargo businesses
Man arrested after vandalizing multiple Fargo businesses
Joslynn Rose on "The Voice"
Minnesota teen claims her spot on NBC’s The Voice
Ambulance graphic
Two people hurt in west-central MN interstate crash

Latest News

Ryker Copp and his family pose with the trophy elk he harvested Sunday in Kittson Co. near the...
Minnesota Teen shoots first elk, and it’s a doozy
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
US secures the release of the soldier who crossed into North Korea 2 months ago
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News September 27 - Part 1
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Mr. Food – 1 Minute Cinnamon Bun - September 27