Union leader calls out Doosan Bobcat for plan to send almost 400 jobs to Mexico; company denies claim

On Friday, September 15 Valley News Live received a whistleblower tip that Doosan Bobcat of Gwinner planned to send 400 jobs to Mexico.

We reached out to Bobcat and the United Steel Worker Local Union 560 President (Bobcat Company), Cody Parrow for comment. At the time, Parrow said the Union was not ready to do an interview.

He told a Valley News Live reporter, “They informed us their long term plan is to move that line by 2025. So, they’re not moving jobs to Mexico (at this time), but their long term plan is to do so.”

Public Relations Manager for Doosan Bobcat, Nadine Erckenbrack got back to us and said in a statement:

As a global company that builds and sells products around the world, we are exploring opportunities to address current workforce challenges and facility constraints and identify ways to support market demand and growth. We are committed to creating and maintaining quality employment opportunities and our recent investments in our facilities throughout our global footprint are proof of that commitment. In fact, we recently announced a number of new facilities and expansions of existing manufacturing operations worldwide.

Our goal is to meet growing customer demand and there are no current plans to lower staffing levels at our facilities. In fact, we have grown the number of employees within the majority of our locations and continue to have open positions to fill.

At this time, we do not have any updates to share; we will share additional information if available.

Despite Bobcat denying the claims, Parrow and the whistleblower still say jobs will be leaving Gwinner and they worry that in turn this will hurt the local economy and businesses.

