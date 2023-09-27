Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Residents vote down WFPS $147 million referendum

Heritage Middle School in Horace, ND
Heritage Middle School in Horace, ND(Valley News Live)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools officials say, residents have voted down the $147 million bond referendum at today’s special election.

WFPS Superintendent Beth Slette gave a statement on the preliminary results:

I believe that West Fargo Public Schools is home to incredibly dedicated stakeholders . They have come to the table to ask tough questions, suggest solutions, and hold us accountable. That engagement and support is the reason we were able to pass referendums in 2011, 2015, and 2018. While we were not successful tonight, I believe that this is NOT an indication of a lack of support for our education system. Our job now is to reconvene a taskforce, made up of new and returning perspectives, to help chart our next steps. We also need to engage our community to better understand why voter turnout was low when compared to previous elections.

I would like to thank all the organizations that gave me and my team an opportunity to educate their membership on this referendum package. I would also like to thank our School Board members and the members of my administrative team. We will come together yet this week to start discussing next steps, because the growth is happening…the overcrowding is here…and we need solutions that provide the best environments possible for our learners and educators succeed in.”

Officials say, the school board will canvass the results at their next meeting on Oct. 9.

Previous coverage:
Voters deciding on West Fargo Schools bond referendum on Tuesday

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington Commanders logo
North Dakota group files federal lawsuit against Washington Commanders
A crash overnight in West Fargo left I-94 closed for multiple hours.
Overnight crash on I-94 leaves roadway closed for hours
Trouble starting early this school year
Mahnomen mom speaks out against elementary school principal
Nevaeh Kingbird went missing October 22, 2021.
Large-scale search for missing teen Nevaeh Kingbird
Anders Odegaard
Man accused of murdering wife deemed competent to proceed

Latest News

Dustin Scott named West Fargo City Administrator.
West Fargo City Commission names Dustin Scott City Administrator
Faculty protest over restructuring at NDSU
NDSU faculty protest as reorganization continues
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Sports September 26
Faculty demonstrate their frustration with changes
NDSU faculty protest over reorganization