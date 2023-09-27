Recycle electronics to benefit Homeward Animal Shelter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota E-Waste and Homeward Animal Shelter are hosting a fundraising event to benefit the Homeward Animal Shelter.

The Computers for a Cause event is happening on Thursday, September 28, in the Holiday Inn Fargo parking lot. ND E-Waste says the event is open to anyone from the public, schools, municipalities, and businesses.

For every computer that is received, ND E-Waste will donate $5 to the Homeward Animal Shelter and all hard drive data will be securely destroyed.

If you’d like to help, gather up computers that are ready to be recycled and bring them to the parking lot at the Holiday Inn along 13th Avenue South in Fargo. You can drop off anytime between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Televisions and CRT’s will not be accepted at this event, but here’s a list of what is being accepted free of charge:

Computers (Laptops/Desktops)

Printers/Copiers/Fax Machines

Stereo Components

Satellite Receivers, VCR & DVD Players

Cell Phones/Office Phones

Network & Server Equipment

Tablets/Smart Phones

Video Game Consoles

MP3/IPod/Hand Held Gaming

Cords, Cables & Power Supplies

