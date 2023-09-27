Cooking with Cash Wa
Quiet, Pleasant Midweek Weather

Unsettled Weather & Warmth Returns Once Again for the Weekend
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TONIGHT: It has been a relatively quiet Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures have only warmed into the 60s for most with a few reaching the low 70s. Overall a very fall-like day across the Valley. There have been a few breaks in the clouds at times, but mostly cloudy. While there is not a lot of wind, it is a little breezy out west.

Heading into tonight, quiet conditions persist. There will be a little more clearing later and temperatures dip into the 50s for most by morning.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Increasing wind and some possibility for isolated to scattered rain and thundershowers, especially late in the evening Thursday & into Friday morning. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s both days with lows in the mid 50s. While the severe risk is quite low on Friday, we can’t rule out stronger storms.

THIS WEEKEND: Warming up back into the 80-degree range! We have yet another chance of some scattered showers as we head into the weekend.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Starting the new week, and the first week of October, temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80. We are looking at the return of some showers and perhaps some thunder late Monday and on Tuesday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Looking beyond the first couple days of October, temperatures drop back down close to average and even below average. Many days through next week look to only warm into the 60s. There a couple chances for precipitation but nothing too organized at this point

