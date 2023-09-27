Minnesota murder suspect who was mistakenly released is arrested in St. Paul

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota murder suspect mistakenly released from jail in Indiana earlier this month is back in custody after being arrested in south St. Paul, Minnesota.

Officials announced Wednesday afternoon that 28-year-old Kevin Mason was arrested by the United States Marshals Service in Minnesota around 1:00 p.m.

Chief Deputy Mike Fuller told NBC affiliate KARE 11 that Mason was taken into custody on the 900 block of Summit Avenue without incident.

Kevin Mason is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting that took place outside Shiloh temple on June 11, 2021.Prosecutors allege Mason shot 29-year-old Dontevius Ahmad Catchings during a dispute following a funeral that was attended by multiple members of a known street gang.

Mason was arrested in Indianapolis on September 11, but was released on September 13 due to a faulty records review by clerks with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, officials said. At least one employee was dismissed following the gaffe.

