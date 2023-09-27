Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Minnesota murder suspect who was mistakenly released is arrested in St. Paul

Murder suspect Kevin Mason was mistakenly released from jail in Indiana.
Murder suspect Kevin Mason was mistakenly released from jail in Indiana.(WCCO, WRTV, MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, CNN)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota murder suspect mistakenly released from jail in Indiana earlier this month is back in custody after being arrested in south St. Paul, Minnesota.

Officials announced Wednesday afternoon that 28-year-old Kevin Mason was arrested by the United States Marshals Service in Minnesota around 1:00 p.m.

Chief Deputy Mike Fuller told NBC affiliate KARE 11 that Mason was taken into custody on the 900 block of Summit Avenue without incident.

Kevin Mason is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting that took place outside Shiloh temple on June 11, 2021.Prosecutors allege Mason shot 29-year-old Dontevius Ahmad Catchings during a dispute following a funeral that was attended by multiple members of a known street gang.

Mason was arrested in Indianapolis on September 11, but was released on September 13 due to a faulty records review by clerks with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, officials said. At least one employee was dismissed following the gaffe.

Previous Coverage
Authorities search for suspect wanted in killing who was mistakenly released from Indianapolis jail

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington Commanders logo
North Dakota group files federal lawsuit against Washington Commanders
Grain Bins
MN man loses both legs in farm accident
Man arrested for vandalizing Fargo businesses
Man arrested after vandalizing multiple Fargo businesses
Joslynn Rose on "The Voice"
Minnesota teen claims her spot on NBC’s The Voice
Ambulance graphic
Two people hurt in west-central MN interstate crash

Latest News

Recycled electronics
Recycle electronics to benefit Homeward Animal Shelter
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM News September 27 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM News September 27 - Part 2
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM News September 27 - Part 3
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM Weather September 27