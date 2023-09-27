Cooking with Cash Wa
Jamestown Police notify public of high-risk sex offender

Carl Aubury Harmon, III
Carl Aubury Harmon, III(ND Sex Offender Registry)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jamestown Police Department is letting the public know about a high-risk sex offender living in the city of Jamestown.

Carl Aubury Harmon, III, is living at 804 9th Avenue SE in Jamestown. The 70-year-old is a white male, about 5′9″ and 220 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Harmon was convicted in 1996 of gross sexual imposition for luring a 16-year-old girl to his home under the false pretense that he wanted her to babysit for him. Once she arrived, Harmon blindfolded her and led to our to a barn.

Authorities say Harmon bound the victim’s hands with rope, gagged her, and sexually assaulted the girl while holding a knife to her face. According to his offense record, the assault lasted approximately 5 hours.

Harmon is not wanted by police at this time and has served his sentence. Jamestown Police say this notification is meant for public safety and not in increase fear in the community.

You can find more information or search the North Dakota Sex Offender Registry here.

