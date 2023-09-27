Coverage from the GOP Primary Debate in California

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will join six other presidential hopefuls Wednesday night, once again making their case before a national audience on why they should be the republican nominee for President.

Gray Television’s Joe Skurzewski and Michael Anthony are on the ground in Simi Valley, California, at the site of the second presidential primary debate.

For a time, it looked like Doug Burgum may not qualify for this second debate, but he managed to cross the polling threshold less than a week before the deadline. Political Analyst Rick Clayburgh talked with our team about what the Governor needs to do to make an impression in this debate.

“I think the Governor needs to be more aggressive, needs to step forward. When I mean aggressive I’m not referring to you know, attacking anybody’s credibility, but he needs to get out there and be forceful. With what his thoughts and his vision for America,” Clayburgh said.

On Tuesday evening, a group of roughly 100 protesters gathered outside entrance to The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, which is the site of the debate. They seemed to be taking issue with both republicans and democrats, especially regarding some unrest going on overseas having to do with the country of Azerbaijan. Whether these issues come up in Wednesday night’s debate remains to be seen.

The debate begins at 8:00 p.m. central time. Burgum will be debating against Chris Christie, Ron Desantis, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Vivek Ramaswamy.

