Red Hen buys Brewtus’ Brickhouse in Moorhead

By Anna Ballweber
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Big changes are coming to Brewtus’ Brickhouse in Moorhead. The restaurant located on 37th Avenue South will soon become, “The Hen House,” combining elements of the two bar and grills.

With new owners, Hen House will be undergoing some brand developments. The locally-famous Brewtus bulldog logo will be replaced by a large hen, similar to the one seen at The Red Hen’s Dilworth location.

At the most recent Moorhead City Council meeting, city officials approved Hen House for their liquor license, advancing them for their next steps.

The Brewtus’ Brickhouse West Fargo location is to remain as is, and The Red Hen in Dilworth will remain the same as well.

We will provide updates as this transformation unfolds.

