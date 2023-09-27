Bobcat spotted wandering streets of Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fergus Falls is telling people to be on the lookout, after a bobcat was seen walking on a city street.

In a post on social media, city officials say the bobcat was spotted on the evening of Monday, September 25, in the northeast part of town.

“Please be aware and keep your smallish pets (and humans) in view and on a short leash,” the city warned.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, bobcats are most common in woodlands of north-central and northeastern counties of the state.

“About 2,000 bobcats live in northern Minnesota. Few humans ever see a bobcat in the wild,” the DNR website says.

The DNR says adult bobcats are 26 to 36 inches long, plus a 4 to 7-inch tail. They are typically brown or gray on top and white on the belly with black spots. The bobcat is named for its “bob” tail, which looks as though it has been cut off at about 5 inches long.

