Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Bobcat spotted wandering streets of Fergus Falls

Bobcat spotted in Fergus Falls, MN.
Bobcat spotted in Fergus Falls, MN.(City of Fergus Falls)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fergus Falls is telling people to be on the lookout, after a bobcat was seen walking on a city street.

In a post on social media, city officials say the bobcat was spotted on the evening of Monday, September 25, in the northeast part of town.

“Please be aware and keep your smallish pets (and humans) in view and on a short leash,” the city warned.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, bobcats are most common in woodlands of north-central and northeastern counties of the state.

“About 2,000 bobcats live in northern Minnesota. Few humans ever see a bobcat in the wild,” the DNR website says.

The DNR says adult bobcats are 26 to 36 inches long, plus a 4 to 7-inch tail. They are typically brown or gray on top and white on the belly with black spots. The bobcat is named for its “bob” tail, which looks as though it has been cut off at about 5 inches long.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington Commanders logo
North Dakota group files federal lawsuit against Washington Commanders
Grain Bins
MN man loses both legs in farm accident
Man arrested for vandalizing Fargo businesses
Man arrested after vandalizing multiple Fargo businesses
Joslynn Rose on "The Voice"
Minnesota teen claims her spot on NBC’s The Voice
Ambulance graphic
Two people hurt in west-central MN interstate crash

Latest News

Andre Deangelo Wallace, 33, Valley City, ND
Valley City man charged with several counts of possessing child porn
Ryker Copp and his family pose with the trophy elk he harvested Sunday in Kittson Co. near the...
Minnesota Teen shoots first elk, and it’s a doozy
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
US secures the release of the soldier who crossed into North Korea 2 months ago
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News September 27 - Part 1