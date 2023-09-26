West Fargo City Commission names Dustin Scott City Administrator

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo City Commission has named Dustin Scott as the new City Administrator for the City of West Fargo.

The three finalists were available for public meet and greets on Tuesday, September 26, and that’s also when a final round of interviews took place.

Scott is originally from West Fargo and currently serves as the Assistant City Administrator. He has been the Acting City Administrator since March 2023.

“After a thorough interview process and three final candidates, we are thrilled to announce of selection of Dustin Scott as West Fargo’s City Administrator,” said Commission President Bernie Dardis. “Mr. Scott’s experience and knowledge as well as his commitment to the city’s staff will make him an excellent leader for our city.” Commission President Dardis continued, “The caliber of candidates we received was exceptional, and we want to thank each of them who applied. We were lucky to have an experienced and qualified group to select from.”

Kelsey Baker of Benson, Minnesota, and Shawn Kessel of Fargo were the other two finalists. Each finalist met with city staff and members of the public, as well as had a formal interview with the City Commission.

“I am honored that the City Commission has entrusted me with the role of City Administrator,” said Scott. “I am excited to continue to lead our city and the staff into the future. I am proud to be serving the community in which I was raised and look forward to getting to work.”

Scott’s official starting date as City Administrator will be announced at a later date.

