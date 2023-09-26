Cooking with Cash Wa
Two people hurt in west-central MN interstate crash

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEAR ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are hurt after a crash along I-94 in Douglas County, MN.

Authorities say it happened around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25 just west of Alexandria, MN.

The crash report 68-year-old Catherine Bockwitz of Fergus Falls was heading west when she went off the road and stopped on a bridge embankment.

Bockwitz was taken to the hospital with her passenger for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

