Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October

SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is referred to as “food stamps” by many. (Source: WBRC)
By Tristan Ruppert and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are going up Sunday and are expected to climb about 3% for the next 12 months.

SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is referred to as “food stamps” by many.

While the 3% increase may not seem like a lot, policy analysts stress that every dollar counts for struggling families.

“It can make the difference between feeding your kids lunch or not. It can make a huge difference. The average SNAP benefit is just $1.50, $1.75 per meal per day,” Alabama Arise Senior Policy Analyst Carol Gundlach said.

She said it’s important to note the amount of money you can receive is based on your salary and the number of people in your home.

For many people, the extra money is much needed as inflation is still playing a huge factor in the economy.

The increase will become available automatically for those already enrolled in the SNAP program.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash overnight in West Fargo left I-94 closed for multiple hours.
Overnight crash on I-94 leaves roadway closed for hours
Washington Commanders logo
North Dakota group files federal lawsuit against Washington Commanders
Nevaeh Kingbird went missing October 22, 2021.
Large-scale search for missing teen Nevaeh Kingbird
Trouble starting early this school year
Mahnomen mom speaks out against elementary school principal
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Valley Bus driver under fire after using foul language at student

Latest News

FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon,...
Amazon sued by FTC and 17 states over allegations it inflates online prices and overcharges sellers
Grain Bins
MN man loses both legs in farm accident
Muhammad Nakalai
Court documents: Man booked for domestic assault after punching woman 18 times
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen adds 10 more dates to One Night at a Time Tour
Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial, center, arrives at the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for...
Judge dismisses charges against Philadelphia police officer in fatal shooting during traffic stop