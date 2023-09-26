Moorhead City Commission approves liquor license for Onyx Bar & Grill

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Onyx Bar and Grill in Moorhead has faced obstacles in obtaining their liquor license, however they finally got the green light Monday evening.

The restaurant, which resides in the former Speak Easy Restaurant and Lounge in south Moorhead, has had issues with obtaining their license due to city council members raising concerns over the business’s background investigation.

At a Moorhead city commission meeting Monday evening, opposing Moorhead residents got the chance to speak out against the potential license approval, citing concerns about noise, potential disturbances, and overall neighborhood feel.

“We have a quiet neighborhood here in Moorhead, and we’d like to keep it that way.” One resident said. “I’m asking the commission to deny their license.”

However, some city commissioners believed that granting the license would be good for the city’s economy.

“We are eager to have businesses in Moorhead, we repeatedly say that.” Commissioner Heather Nesemeier said. “Why not fill this building with something beautiful. I’d love to have some lunch and I’d love to have a Haitian drink. Bring it on.”

The overall panel vote ended in a tie of 4-4, however Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson motioned to approve the license, albeit with some hesitation.

The business owners were encouraged to maintain a strong relationship with the community, as well as Moorhead law enforcement.

Although the Onyx bar & grill is not yet open, Owner Deniel Saintal says he’s grateful for the opportunity.

“we’ve been ready to go for 5 months now,” Saintal said. “I believe if you work hard, good things will come.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.