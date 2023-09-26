Man arrested after vandalizing multiple Fargo businesses

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested after witnesses say he smashed windows of multiple buildings with a sandbag and piece of wood.

Fargo Police say they received multiple reports of a man going around breaking windows at Steve’s Package and Sahr’s in Fargo on Friday Sept. 22, just after 4:30 p.m.

Officer’s say when they arrived on scene they found multiple broken windows at Steve’s Package located 524 4th St. N. Police ultimately located the suspect Drew Christianson less than two blocks from where the vandalism occurred and arrested him.

Police say when they went back to assess the damage they noticed more damage to the Sahr’s building located at 601 4th St. N.

Christianson was arrested for Felony Criminal mischief and transported to the Cass County Jail.

Officials say they attempted to contact both owners but were unable to reach the owner of Sahr’s. Steve’s Package owner estimates damage for the business was around $4,000.

