Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Jack in the Box employee shot at customer over curly fries, lawsuit says

A lawsuit claims a Jack in the Box employee shot at a customer over curly fries. (Credit: Randall Kalligan, Ramos Family Attorney, KRK via CNN Newsource)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A lawsuit in Texas claims a Jack in the Box employee shot at a customer all because of curly fries,

The shooting happened in 2021, but the attorney for the family just released a video of the incident.

The employee involved already served her sentence, but the family wants the restaurant to be held accountable.

In the video, employee Alonneia Ford seems to be agitated with customer Anthony Ramos.

Ramos is in the driver’s seat, his pregnant wife is in the passenger seat and their 6-year-old daughter is in the back, according to the lawsuit.

They paid $12.99 for a combo but did not get the curly fries they ordered.

During the dispute over the missing fries, the video shows Ford ready a gun.

Minutes later and with another employee, she throws ice and condiments through the window before firing at least twice at the family.

Ford was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of deadly conduct and got one year deferred adjudication and completed it in June, according to court documents.

The family from Florida filed the lawsuit after the guilty plea claiming Jack in the Box was negligent for not keeping customers safe from potentially dangerous employees.

In its original answer, Jack in the Box denied all allegations, writing that they have no control over or legal responsibilities for a third party like Ford.

Ford is also named in the lawsuit, which seeks at least $250,000 in damages.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash overnight in West Fargo left I-94 closed for multiple hours.
Overnight crash on I-94 leaves roadway closed for hours
Washington Commanders logo
North Dakota group files federal lawsuit against Washington Commanders
Nevaeh Kingbird went missing October 22, 2021.
Large-scale search for missing teen Nevaeh Kingbird
Trouble starting early this school year
Mahnomen mom speaks out against elementary school principal
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
Valley Bus driver under fire after using foul language at student

Latest News

FILE - UAW union members picket on the street in front of a Stellantis distribution center,...
Biden will join the UAW strike picket line. Experts can’t recall the last time a president did that
Daily Motivation
NDT - Daily Motivation - September 26
Recovery Reinvented
NDT - Recovery Reinvented - September 26
AARP - Fraud Restitution Fund
NDT - AARP | Fraud Restitution Fund - September 26