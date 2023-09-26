Great Wall Chinese Restaurant moving to new location

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Owners of the Great Wall Chinese Restaurant in Fargo say they have secured a new location.

They are currently inside the South Plaza Mall on 16th Avenue and University Drive South, which is scheduled to be redeveloped into a $30 million apartment, parking and commercial building, called BLOC, sometime in 2024.

“After a long search for a place to relocate our restaurant, we have made our final decision,” the owners posted on Facebook.

Great Wall will make the move after mid-October to the former Mandarin Kitchen Express, located at 3003 32nd Avenue South.

Great Wall Chinese Restaurant announces new location. (Valley News Live)

“We will continue to provide good service for this neighborhood and surrounding area. We have been at our current location for 30 years and built a good reputation serving authentic Chinese food.”

The owners say they are sad to leave their current neighborhood, but look forward to seeing customers at the new location.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.