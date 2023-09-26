Cooking with Cash Wa
Great Wall Chinese Restaurant moving to new location

South Plaza Mall
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Owners of the Great Wall Chinese Restaurant in Fargo say they have secured a new location.

They are currently inside the South Plaza Mall on 16th Avenue and University Drive South, which is scheduled to be redeveloped into a $30 million apartment, parking and commercial building, called BLOC, sometime in 2024.

“After a long search for a place to relocate our restaurant, we have made our final decision,” the owners posted on Facebook.

Great Wall will make the move after mid-October to the former Mandarin Kitchen Express, located at 3003 32nd Avenue South.

Great Wall Chinese Restaurant announces new location.
“We will continue to provide good service for this neighborhood and surrounding area. We have been at our current location for 30 years and built a good reputation serving authentic Chinese food.”

The owners say they are sad to leave their current neighborhood, but look forward to seeing customers at the new location.

Previous Coverage
As teardown looms, future unknown for business owners at South Plaza Mall
New renderings for the ‘BLOC’ redevelopment on University Drive S.

