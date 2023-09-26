Grand Forks PD asking public for information following crash

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:13 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an investigation into a fatal crash involving a car and motorcycle.

The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. last night at 36th Avenue South and Columbia Road in Grand Forks. Police say a motorcyclist died after colliding with a pickup, but are not releasing anymore details at this time. The driver of the pickup, 40-year-old Mary Baker of Grand Forks, was not hurt.

Police ask that anyone that witnessed the crash to contact them at 787-8000, or by submitting a tip on their Facebook page or website.

